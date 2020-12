PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, WPRI 12 hosted Donate Funds Day with the goal of making sure needy families don’t go hungry.

On Thursday, our viewers contributed $76,000, which will allow the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to buy 230,000 pounds of food for its pantries.

WPRI 12 and the Food Bank thanks everyone who participated in helping feed our neighbors in need.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate, you can still do so on the Food Bank’s website.

12 Charity Connection: More ways to support local nonprofits and fundraising events »