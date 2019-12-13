WPRI 12 to host 3rd annual ‘Wrapping It Up For Charity’

Live Now
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third year in a row, anchors, reporters and staff from WPRI 12 and hosts from The Rhode Show will be participating in the “Wrapping It Up For Charity” event.

Holiday shoppers can have their gifts wrapped free of charge at the Warwick Mall on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gift wrapping will be limited to five gifts per person. While the gift wrapping is free, donations to Crossroads Rhode Island are welcome. 

To sweeten the deal, when making a donation to Crossroads, you’ll receive a $5 Dunkin’ gift card.

Crossroads is the largest homeless services organization in the state. In addition to shelter and basic needs, the organization offers affordable housing units for families and individuals, comprehensive care management, education and employment services and 24/7 emergency services.

