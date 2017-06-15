WPRI 12 gives back on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 station employees are giving back to the community by participating in projects across Rhode Island over the course of three days.

WPRI 12 is one of 170 Nexstar stations across the country participating in The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence employees are participating in a variety of projects, including at Crossroads Rhode Island and the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

More than 20 years ago, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania. Today, with 170 stations, Nexstar Media Group has a presence in 100 television markets across the country.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities, and workers who register for the Founder’s Day of Caring receive up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.

This year’s local projects include:

Organizing library & supplies at Crossroads

Passing out meals at Crossroads

Building a bench for Gold Star families at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter

Working in the Memorial Garden at Veterans Cemetery in Exeter

Participating in a local school’s field day

Working with Neighbors Helping Neighbors RI to do yard work and small projects at an elderly woman’s home

Assisting with Girl Scouts Appreciation Day

#NexstarCares: Working in Our Community

Just a little friendly cooking competition down at Crossroads @RyClifton #Nexstarcares pic.twitter.com/5f81flH2H4— Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) June 15, 2017

#NexstarCares Founders Day of Caring crew at #CrossroadsRI http://wpri.com/2017/06/15/wpri-12-gives-back-on-nexstars-founders-day-of-caring/ Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, June 15, 2017

#nexstarcares Tweets