WPRI 12/Fox Providence Blood Drive nets 34 donations

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A blood drive held Monday at the WPRI 12 studios in East Providence resulted in 34 donations.

Glenn Halvarson, an account manager with the Rhode Island Blood Center, said the donations will go on to help as many as 72 patients in the community and beyond.

“During the summer, when we see donations decline, it’s so refreshing to have a blood drive do so well!” Halvarson said.

Donors received a $10 Meritage or Chardonnay’s coupon and were entered to win tickets to see the Jonas Brothers in Boston later this month.

The drive was co-hosted by 92 PRO-FM.

Halvarson said the R.I. Blood Center has an urgent need for all blood types, especially type O.