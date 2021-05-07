‘Women Helping Women’ virtual fundraiser raises money for women experiencing homelessness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island’s 14th Annual Women Helping Women fundraiser was once again held virtually this year.

12 News’ own Danielle North hosted the event.

Each year the fundraiser raises more than $100,000 to help women in need access temporary shelter services, find a safe and stable place to call home, and get their lives back on track with education, employment, and other programs.

So far, $15,000 of the $20,000 goal has been raised. Donations are still being accepted online.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud supporters of this event.