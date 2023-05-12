PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island held its 16th Annual Women Helping Women fundraiser Thursday night at The Graduate in Providence.

The women-only event was sold out and raised more than $150,000. The funds will be used to support Crossroads’ women’s shelter, domestic violence program, and other educational and employment initiatives.

Crossroads CEO Karen Santilli told 12 News the event has grown in attendance over the years.

“This event is critical in raising funds for the programs and services that aren’t covered by our other grants and funding from the government,” Santilli said. “So it’s really important to raise these dollars to help us connect women to services, get them out of shelter, get them housed, help them with job training.”

As part of the event, Crossroads shared a moving video of one of their clients: Becky. With Crossroads’ help, the mother of two tearfully recounted how she was able to escape an abusive relationship and move into housing with her children.

12 News anchor Shannon Hegy served as emcee of the event and WPRI 12 was a proud media sponsor.