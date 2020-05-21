Women Helping Women: Annual Crossroads fundraiser goes virtual Thursday evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island’s 13th Annual Women Helping Women fundraiser will be held virtually this year.

The event from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Thursday will bring together hundreds of women to celebrate and support those participating in Crossroads’ programs and services. It will be hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North.

The money raised will help support the organization’s mission to help women secure safe and stable homes, which Crossroads says is more vital than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.

Last year, the organization served more than 1,000 women through its emergency shelter as well as domestic violence support, education, employment and housing. Crossroads said its domestic violence program has seen a 30% increase in calls since the pandemic began.