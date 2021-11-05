Winter gear being collected for Buy Nothing Day coat drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, an event seeking to make sure everyone is able to stay warm this winter is set to return to Providence later this month.

The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Rhode Island State House.

Anyone in need of winter gear is encouraged to attend, with all items on display being free of charge.

Face masks must be worn to the event.

Donations of clean and gently used coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, sweatshirts and other winter-related items are now being collected at drop-off locations around the state.

Monetary donations can also be made online.

Organizers said more than 1,500 coats were distributed during the last Buy Nothing Coat Exchange in 2019.

