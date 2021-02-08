‘We are our ancestors’ wildest dreams’: Sista Fire co-founder on Black History Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ditra Edwards said the women of color who make up her organization are not just thinking about this moment in American history, but about their journey here.

“It’s about right now feeling like we are our ancestors’ wildest dreams,” she told 12 News. “That in this country we are at such an intersection of this pandemic, the uprisings, and this election, and that we have to continue to fight for what our communities need.”

“We celebrate right now but the fight’s not over,” she added.

Edwards is the co-founder and director of Sista Fire, a local community organization that aims to support “women of color to come together to build our collective power for social, economic and political transformation,” according to its mission statement.

She said her members are concerned about the impacts of the pandemic on their communities, everything from evictions to job loss and food insecurity. She said while it’s important to mark the major victories of the Black community during Black History Month, it’s also crucial to cherish the small ones, too.

“I think about moms every single day who are living through this pandemic,” she said. “When we talk about Black History Month, when we talk about celebration, we have to honor the small wins of every single day to the big national wins.”

Edwards encouraged people to be intentional with their actions, and to take a look at who does not have a seat at the table.

“Be intentional about who you are celebrating, because often times we’re leaving out someone” she said.

