WaterFire announces Labor Day weekend lighting to honor pandemic heroes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer is winding down but WaterFire has announced a full lighting on Saturday, Sept. 4, to honor the local heroes who have stepped up during the pandemic.

A torch procession consisting of first responders and other essential workers from around the state will kick off the event just after sunset (7:14 p.m.) and will be led by Gov. Dan McKee.

“Rhode Island owes a debt of gratitude to our COVID heroes,” McKee said in a statement. “It has been a challenging year and a half, and these remarkable Rhode Islanders have never backed down. From health care workers, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, to postal workers, grocery store employees and so many more, all essential workers continue to step up to the plate for their fellow Rhode Islanders.”

“WaterFire itself wouldn’t be possible this year without the sacrifice and dedication of the thousands of Rhode Island heroes who helped in the fight against COVID-19,” he continued. “This special torch lighting is just one small but powerful way to honor them.”

Attendees are urged to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — and to stay home if not feeling well.

The Department of Health will also be hosting a pop-up vaccination and testing site Saturday on Washington Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.