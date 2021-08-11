Washington County Fair returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — After going virtual last year, the Washington County Fair is back in full swing.

“It’s like coming home again,” said Becca Kilday, a longtime fairgoer and 4-H club member. “I missed it so much last year, and I’m so happy to see everyone again, to eat at my favorite food booths and be able to show my animals.”

The fair, marking its 55th year, will feature its staple attractions, from carnival rides and agricultural exhibits to live music and fair food.

State and federal mandates require attendees to wear a mask on board the shuttle, but they can be removed once inside the gates.

More than 100,000 people attend the fair each year, and organizers were excited to welcome them all back, with social distancing, of course.

“Really it’s that same fair everyone has come to love, we just had the subtle COVID-19 changes per the state of Rhode Island and just to make sure everyone’s safe during this difficult time with COVID-19 and the delta variant,” explained Kate Fish, assistant treasurer of the Washington County Fair Committee.

Another factor at play during this year’s fair is the extreme heat expected in Southern New England. While there are shaded areas on the fairgrounds, organizers are asking people to come prepared.

“Drink water, drink Powerade, Gatorade, all that fun stuff, and just make sure you stay hydrated,” Fish said.

The gates opened Wednesday morning and the fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person for $11. Children 10 and under get in free.