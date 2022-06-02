WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick kicked off Pride month with the raising of the rainbow flag outside of City Hall on Thursday.

Attending the flag-raising were City Council president Steve McAllister, Councilmen Anthony Sinapi and James McElroy, and State Representatives Camille Vella-Wilkinson, Dave Bennett, and Joe Solomon Jr.

“This is a small thing, but it is so important. It’s so important to show – when you drive by city hall and you see this flag, you know that people here are counted, people here are included, people here matter, so we are very excited to do this evening,” said McAllister.