‘Warm Thy Neighbor’ fundraiser kicks off in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state starts to experience colder temperatures, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund is once again looking to help those in need.

The 36th Annual “Warm Thy Neighbor” campaign was kicked off Tuesday morning at the United Way Headquarters in Providence.

The program provides home heating assistance to Rhode Islanders who are experiencing financial difficulty.

Organizers said sponsoring energy companies made their initial contributions so residents could immediately start receiving help.

“Warm Thy Neighbor” has set a fundraising goal of $350,000 this year.

