Walk to End Alzheimer’s still on, but won’t be a large gathering this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Alzheimer Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s won’t be a large gathering this year, but will be held on any sidewalk, track or trail.

On October 4, the association is inviting participants to walk in small, safe groups.

An opening ceremony will be held virtually at 9:30 a.m., with the walk starting at 10 a.m. There will also be a virtual celebration party at 5 p.m.

Join Mike Montecalvo and WPRI 12 & FOX Providence in this great cause and walk to end Alzheimer’s disease.

Find more information on the Rhode Island Walk to End Alzheimer’s on the Alzheimer Association’s website.

WPRI 12 & FOX Providence have been proud media partners of this local annual charitable community event.

