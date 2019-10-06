Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place Sunday morning at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

More than 3,000 people showed up to walk the near three mile route to help raise awareness of the disease.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo emceed the event.

“My mom had Alzheimer’s. I know what it’s like to go through. It’s a caregiver’s disease. It’s 24/7 for some of these people,” Montecalvo said. “They live at home with a loved one that has Alzheimer’s, so an event like today really helps.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 23,000 in Rhode Island. It’s the sixth leading cause of death.

Nearly $290 billion is spent on treatment every year.

Things are getting started at the Walk To End @ALZAssociation in Providence. Our @MMontecalvoTV is emceeing the event. Thousands are here taking part! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XZ1RIHZkip — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) October 6, 2019

Jennifer Petrarca works at an assisted living facility in Providence and volunteers for the event every year.

“It’s terrible what they go through. It’s terrible seeing things they can’t remember, even their own families,” Petrarca said. “It is exhausting to watch them try to have to remember these things so we just do our best try to keep every memory that we can alive.”

Kate Spinella, with The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said this is the fourth walk in Rhode Island this year raising a combined $600,000.

For more information about The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including their list of symptoms and resources, click Here.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the walk.