Breaking News
Massachusetts reports first vaping-related death
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off in Providence

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place Sunday morning at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

More than 3,000 people showed up to walk the near three mile route to help raise awareness of the disease.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo emceed the event.

“My mom had Alzheimer’s. I know what it’s like to go through. It’s a caregiver’s disease. It’s 24/7 for some of these people,” Montecalvo said. “They live at home with a loved one that has Alzheimer’s, so an event like today really helps.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 23,000 in Rhode Island. It’s the sixth leading cause of death.

Nearly $290 billion is spent on treatment every year.

Jennifer Petrarca works at an assisted living facility in Providence and volunteers for the event every year.

“It’s terrible what they go through. It’s terrible seeing things they can’t remember, even their own families,” Petrarca said. “It is exhausting to watch them try to have to remember these things so we just do our best try to keep every memory that we can alive.”

Kate Spinella, with The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said this is the fourth walk in Rhode Island this year raising a combined $600,000.

For more information about The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including their list of symptoms and resources, click Here.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the walk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams

Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring
Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community