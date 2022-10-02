PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday in Providence.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at Roger Williams State Park with 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo once again serving as the emcee for the opening ceremonies of the event.

Just under $200,000 dollars has been raised by the 1,310 participants from 158 teams for the event.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.