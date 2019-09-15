Walk to Defeat ALS held at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people joined the fight against ALS Sunday, participating in the annual RI Walk to Defeat ALS at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket.

More than 60 teams and more than 800 people walked and some participated in the once-viral “Ice Bucket Challenge.”

Eyewitness News Anchor Mike Montecalvo was also there, walking to help fund treatment and ultimately find a cure.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Approximately 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS every year.

Participation has a direct impact on people living with the disease and their families at the local level, according to the ALS Association.

Anyone who wants to learn more about resources available and how to help can do so by visiting the ALS Association’s website.