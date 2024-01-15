CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of volunteers came together Monday to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a day of service.

The volunteers prepared roughly 20,000 meals using shelf-stable ingredients, which will be distributed to families in need through school and community-based food pantries.

The event was organized by AmeriCorps, Serve RI and the R.I. Department of Education.

Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, R.I. General Treasurer James Diossa, and all four members of the state’s congressional delegation took part in the meal preparation.

“This is a very fitting way to celebrate Martin Luther King Day,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This is people serving other people.”

“We have a tremendous group of volunteers. They come from City Year, they come from Teach for America — they’re already volunteers,” he continued. “But today is a special moment to recognize what Dr. King did, which is basically dedicate his life to making us all better off, to making us see that someone should be judged by the content of their character, not by skin or nationality, and that’s a fundamental American principle that he lived and sadly died for.”