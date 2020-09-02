Virtual Community Center creates social opportunities in midst of pandemic

Hands of an old woman and a young man. Caring for the elderly. close up.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Though senior centers may still be closed amid the pandemic, a new virtual community center is providing older Rhode Islanders with free training and activities to do online.

The Virtual Community Center was developed by Age-Friendly Rhode Island, the statewide coalition committed to healthy aging.

The center provides free fitness, wellness, cooking, and gardening activities, in addition to entertainment and games. Though they are online, there are also social events, trips, and tours.

Catherine Taylor, Executive Director at Age-Friendly Rhode Island, says the center is considered a public health response to the social isolation being experienced as a result of social distancing.

“Loneliness and social isolation can be as harmful to a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and are linked to such mental and physical health consequences as premature death and a 50-percent increased risk of dementia,” Taylor said.

In addition to free daily programs and activities, the Virtual Community Center offers free tutorials for online platforms like Zoom, Facebook, and FaceTime.

There are no eligibility requirements to use the Virtual Community Center, and programs are open to all at no cost.

The center is funded by the Tufts Health Plan Foundation.