EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday is Veterans Day, and service members are being honored all over Southern New England.

Here’s a look at some of the events being held that day:

Rhode Island

8:30 a.m. — Iggy’s Boardwalk Restaurant is holding a free breakfast for all active or retired military in Cranston with serving times at 8 and 10 a.m.

9 a.m. — In Middletown, the VFW 4487 Gilbert-Burton Hall is holding a ceremony at Paradise Valley Park, 19 Prospect Avenue.

10 a.m. — North Kingstown will have a Veterans Day Parade that will go through West Main and Brown streets through Wickford Village onto Boston Neck Road to Airway Drive and North Kingstown High School. A concluding ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

10 a.m. — East Providence’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the Garden of Flags at Veterans Memorial Park. They will honor local Veterans including their honored guest, Jean Laidler Kesner, a World War II USMC Veteran.

11 a.m. — The Pawtucket Veterans Council and Mayor Donald Grebien will host a ceremony at the Pawtucket War Memorial, located at 175 Roosevelt Avenue.

11 a.m. — Tiverton will hold its annual tribute to all veterans sponsored by the Tiverton Historical Society in front of the World War I Doughboy Memorial in Bicentennial Park near the Old Stone Bridge.

11 a.m. — Woonsocket will be holding an observance at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue.

11:30 a.m. — Cranston will hold a Veterans Day parade. The route will start in front of Legion Bowl on Park Avenue and proceed to City Hall, up to Hayward Street, and down Rolfe Street.

2 p.m. — The state’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol.

Massachusetts

9 a.m. — Fairhaven will have a parade on Main Street from Benoit Square south to Fairhaven High School. It will be followed by a brief ceremony, including raising the “Big Flag” in front of Fairhaven High School.

10 a.m. — Swansea’s Veterans Services will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Green on Gardners Neck Road. They will read the winning essay from the Case Junior High School’s essay contest, “What Veterans Day Means to Me.” The city’s Color Guard will also perform.

10:30 a.m. — Volunteers in Somerset will be cooking breakfast for the town’s military veterans. After breakfast, a ceremony will be held at the World War II monument in front of the Somerset Public Library.

11 a.m. — The Veterans Office and the Dartmouth Veterans Advisory Board will be honoring Dartmouth veterans with a dignified ceremony at the Dartmouth Veterans Memorial Grove.

2 p.m. — Fall River will hold a rolling parade at the Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park, and will end with a ceremony at Durfee High School at 3:30 p.m.

Boots on the Ground — The display will travel outside of Rhode Island for the very first time this weekend and be on the field at Gillette Stadium. The memorial will open on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

This story will continue to be updated.