Veterans Day events around Southern New England

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WPRI) — On November 11, we honor the men and women who have served and are currently serving our country.

Commemorations around Rhode Island and Massachusetts will look different this year with many events going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhode Island:

9 a.m. — R.I. Virtual Veterans Day: Gov. Gina Raimondo will join Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, general officers, legislative leaders, and military officials to commemorate Veterans Day through a virtual ceremony. It will be streamed live on Facebook.

9 a.m. — Wreath Laying Ceremony: The RIFC Honor Flight Hub Wreath Laying ceremony honoring Veterans Day will be brief this year and will also honor the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. They have chosen to lay a wreath at the World War II Memorial in Providence for the ceremony this year. Due to the coronavirus, only one World War II veteran will be participating this year.

All Day — Veterans Day nursing home visits: Military personnel from around the state of Rhode Island, along with healthcare workers from the VNA of Care New England will partner, to visit nursing homes and salute veterans from outside the facilities on Veterans Day. VNA of Care New England healthcare workers will be holding signs outside of nursing homes which read, “Thank you for your service!”

Times/places:

10:30 a.m. — South County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown

11:20 a.m. — Genesis Kent Regency Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warwick

Noon — Sunny View Nursing Home in Warwick

12:30 p.m. — Brentwood by the Bay Assisted Living in Warwick

1 p.m. — Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick

Massachusetts:

9 a.m. — Westport Veterans Day Rolling Parade: The town of Westport will be having a parade to honor veterans which will kick off the Council on Aging at 75 Reed Road and ends at Beech Grove Cemetery. Veterans are urged to decorate their vehicles and join.

10 a.m. — Massachusetts Virtual Veterans Day: Gov. Charlie Baker will join the Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe, veterans, active military, clergy, and musical performers from across the Commonwealth to celebrate Veterans Day in a virtual celebration to pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve our nation. It will be streamed live on Facebook.

11 a.m. — New Bedford Veterans Day event: The ceremony will honor those who served the nation in the place of New Bedford’s usual Veterans Day parade and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook pages and aired on New Bedford Cable Access.

1 p.m. — Fall River Veterans Day motorcade: The Fall River War Veterans’ Council and the city have changed its annual Veterans Day Parade to a Veterans Day Motorcade. The motorcade will start on Water Street in front of Boneheads, Bogan Industries, the Marine Museum, and Gates to the City.