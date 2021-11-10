Veterans Day events around Southern New England

An alternate smaller American flag flies over the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Los Angeles, Monday, May 31, 2020. Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a Southern California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend. Les Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday. Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet, Melnyk said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(WPRI) — On November 11, we honor the men and women who have served and are currently serving our country.

After many events around Rhode Island and Massachusetts went virtual last year due to the pandemic, this year it will look and feel more like normal.

Rhode Island:

9 a.m. — Wreath laying in North Kingstown: Wreath-laying ceremonies will take place on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park, at 80 Boston Neck Road, at the three memorials to pay homage to those lost in the nation’s armed conflicts.

9 a.m. — Stillwater Assisted Living And Skilled Nursing Community: Sen. Jack Reed is scheduled to present citations to the 15 Veterans living in the community.

9 a.m. — Portsmouth Veterans Day events: The American Legion Post 18 Veterans Day Celebration will take place at the Portsmouth Town Hall, followed by a parade starting at Teddy’s Beach and proceeding down Park Avenue. Live music and refreshments will be held at Thriving Tree Coffee House following the parade. Veterans from the surrounding area are expected to attend.

9 a.m. — Honoring Portsmouth woman: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos will be at the Portsmouth Legion meeting where she will present a citation to the family of Rose Clancy for being the first woman from Rhode Island to join the U.S. Navy as an enlisted member. She was also the first female commander of the R.I. American Legion.

10 a.m. — North Kingstown parade: The parade route will follow West Main and Brown Streets through Wickford village to Boston Neck Road and then onto Fairway Drive to North Kingstown High School for the concluding ceremonies which are expected to begin at 11 a.m. The order of the march includes about two dozen veterans, community, service, and youth groups.

11 a.m. — Annual ceremony at RIC: The event will include a color guard supported by the Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command of New England; invocation by Father TJ Varghese of Mary, Mother of Mankind Parish; remarks from Kasim Yarn, Director of the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services; keynote speech from April Shaw, Coast Guard Retired, Rhode Island College student; presentation of the Meritorious Service Award to Micaela Black, VetSuccess on Campus Coordinator for RIC and CCRI; and a wreath laying to honor service members and veterans by Shaw and RIC President Frank D. Snchez.

11 a.m. — Elmhurst Rehab: A special ceremony will be held to honor a dozen of its long-term care residents who proudly served their country. The veterans will be recognized in person by state Rep. David Morales and also receive citations sent by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee. A luncheon with family and staff with following the ceremony.

11 a.m. — Toast to the National Colors of the US: Sen. Jack Reed will deliver remarks hosted by The Squantum Association. The timing of the event will coincide with the time the Armistice took place at the end of World War I.

12 p.m. — Brown University: Sen. Jack Reed will join school officials and student veterans enrolled at Brown on for the University’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. The event is open to the public and to members of the news media with no advance registration required.

1 p.m. — URI Armistice Day Ceremony: The URI Student Veterans Organization, together with the URI Office of Veterans Affairs and Military Programs, will host an Armistice Day Ceremony on campus on the east side of the Quadrangle. It will have many speakers as well as a presentation of the colors by the URI Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

2 p.m. — State of RI Annual Veterans Day Ceremony: Gov. Dan McKee will be joined by Sen. Jack Reed, members of the Congressional delegation, and state elected officials at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. Reed will deliver remarks and participate in the wreath dedication to honor all Rhode Island veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Massachusetts:

9 a.m. — Fairhaven Veterans Day Parade: A parade will be held to honor all veterans is followed by a brief ceremony, including raising the “Big Flag” and cannon-firing in front of Fairhaven High School.

10 a.m. — Wreath placing in Swansea: A ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Green, located at 101 Gardners Neck Road, that will include a traditional wreath-placing to honor past and current veterans. The event will feature a brief speaking program. Boy Scouts also help out, and will usually play “Taps” during the ceremony.

10 a.m. — Westport’s annual ceremony: The town will be honoring all who have served in the United States Armed Forces at the Beech Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will start at the flag pole at the cemetery, located at the corner of Main and Hixbridge roads. Coffee and refreshments will follow at the Town Hall Annex Gym, 856 Main Road.

11 a.m. — New Bedford Police Department Parade: The parade will start at Buttonwood Park from Union St. and Rockdale Ave. The route will be easterly on Union St. to County St. Left on County St. heading north to Williams St. then Easterly on Williams St. to Pleasant St. and south on Pleasant by the reviewing stand in front of the Main Library.

11 a.m. — Ceremony in Somerset: Residents are invited to gather for a ceremony at the World War II monument in front of the Public Library. This will be followed by coffee and donuts inside the library, where pictures of all Somerset WWII veterans’ names on the monument are on display. The Somerset Berkley Regional High School band is slated to perform.

1 p.m. — Fall River Veterans Day Parade: The parade is back to its familiar route to pay tribute to local veterans. It steps off from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School on Stonehaven Road, proceeding down Bedford Street before ending at the Battleship Cove on Water Street. The parade’s five divisions will lead off with Gold Star families.