(WPRI) — Saturday is Veterans Day and many restaurants and other businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military members with some deals and freebies.
Here’s a look at some of the local offerings:
- 7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: A free meal from an exclusive menu to active duty military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard that dine-in on Nov. 11. Must show proof of military service. Check your local Applebee’s for more details.
- Bar Louie: A free craft burger to all active or retired military on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. (Dine-in only)
- Big Lots: 10% off everything, every day for all active military, veterans, or military family members.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Ten free boneless wings and fries for those who serve and have served. Available for dine-in and takeout on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
- Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille: A free meal from a select menu for all veterans with a valid military ID.
- Chili’s: A free meal from a limited menu for dine-in only on Nov. 11.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for veterans with a purchase in-store or online.
- Denny’s: A free “Original Grand Slam” breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 for all active, non-active, and retired military personnel.
- Dunkin’: A free donut of your choice on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary.
- IHOP: Free red, white, and blueberry pancake combo at participating restaurants for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Must show proof of military service.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Free lunch from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of another meal and proof of service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse: All military veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree on Nov. 11. You can also get a $10 off coupon good for a future visit.
- Red Robin: A free Red’s Tavern Burger with bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active military on Nov. 11 for dine-in only.
- Staples: Active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families will receive a 25% discount on in-store purchases through Nov. 12. A valid military ID must be shown.
- Starbucks: Free 12-oz hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating stores on Nov. 11. They are also contributing $100,000 each to two Veteran Service Organizations: Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation.
- Target: All U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families get a 10% discount on a purchase. Some exclusions apply.
- Wendy’s: A free breakfast combo with valid military ID at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders.