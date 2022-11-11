(WPRI) — Friday is Veterans Day and many restaurants and other businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military members with some deals and freebies.
Here’s a look at some of the local offerings:
- 7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: A free meal to military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard on Nov. 11. Must show proof of military service. Check your local Applebee’s for more details.
- Bar Louie: A free craft burger to all active or retired military on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. (Dine-in only)
- Big Lots: 10% off everything, every day for all active military, veterans, or military family members.
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: All current and former military can enjoy a free entrée from a select menu and a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Nov. 11 for dine-in only. Must present Military ID or other proof of service.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Ten free boneless wings and fries for those who serve and have served. Available for dine-in and takeout on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
- Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille: A free meal from a select menu for all veterans with a valid military ID.
- Chili’s: A free meal from a limited menu for dine-in only on Nov. 11.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for veterans Thursday with a purchase in-store or online. For online orders, use promo code VETSDAY21.
- Denny’s: A free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11 for all active, non-active, and retired military personnel.
- Dunkin’: A free donut of your choice on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary.
- Grey Sail Brewing: They will honor veterans and service members at their 11th-anniversary celebration on Nov. 11. They will get one free beer and 25% off thereafter.
- IHOP: Free red, white, and blueberry pancake combo at participating restaurants for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Must show proof of military service.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Free lunch from a special Veterans Day menu with the purchase of another meal and proof of service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse: All military veterans and active-duty members can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Nov. 11.
- Red Robin: A free Red’s Tavern Burger with bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active military on Nov. 11 for dine-in only.
- Staples: Active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families will receive a 25% discount on in-store purchases through Nov. 12. A valid military ID must be shown.
- Starbucks: Free 12-oz hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses at participating stores on Nov. 11. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities.
- Target: All U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families get a 10% discount on a purchase. Some exclusions apply.
- Wendy’s: A free breakfast combo with valid military ID at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Not valid for mobile orders.