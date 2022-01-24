United Way seeks to open resource center for RI nonprofits

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten leaders in Rhode Island’s nonprofit sector are being sought by the United Way to help design a new resource center for those types of organizations.

The goal, the United Way said, is to support the state’s nonprofits and the important work they do by creating a hub for valuable resources like training and professional development, fostering innovation and collaboration, and connecting them with philanthropy.

President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said it would be similar to how businesses have a chamber of commerce.

“Nonprofits provide essential services, enrich communities, and create opportunities for our neighbors, and in order to sustain that vital work, we must ensure an efficient, effective, and equitable landscape of supports that grow their capacity,” she said.

“Nonprofit workers are often overlooked as an employment sector and are increasingly leaving the field because they don’t have the supports they need,” Nicolato added. “This center will bring together the resources that enable them to flourish while they help our communities thrive.”

The design project will require about 40 hours of work over the course of seven months and team members will receive a $4,000 stipend.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 11. Applications can be submitted online or by contacting Lori Bartczark at (202) 618-4794 or lbartczak@communitywealth.com.