United Way of RI challenging residents to tackle racial inequity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Next week, United Way of Rhode Island is kicking off a three-week challenge to address racial inequity.

Larry Warner, the chief impact and equity officer for United Way of Rhode Island, said the challenge is an opportunity for everyone to reflect on the importance of racial inequity through readings, podcasts and other resources.

Warner said anyone who wants to get involved can visit their website to take the pledge and join the challenge, which officially begins on Feb. 24.

Those who are taking part in the challenge will receive an email every day, which will include resources addressing racial inequity.

Learn more about the challenge in the video above.