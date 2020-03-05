United Way looks to raise $1 million for local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ United Way of Rhode Island is hoping to raise $1 million in one day for local nonprofit organizations.

But in order to do it, they’ll need your help.

United Way launched a campaign, called 401Gives, which will make it easy for Rhode Islanders to support their favorite local nonprofit through an online donation platform.

“Every day, 18% of Rhode Island’s workforce goes to work in a nonprofit,” President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island Cortney Nicolato said. “They keep our neighbors safe and warm, they protect our environment, care for our grandparents, educate our kids, shelter our pets, and organize community events that contribute to the rich quality of life here in Rhode Island.”

The Rhode Island Foundation has also stepped in to match the first $50,000 raised through the campaign, which will take place on April 1.

“Nonprofits are the boots on the ground in Rhode Island, providing direct service and community building throughout the state,” President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation Neil Steinberg said. “We’re excited to support this effort to grow the culture of philanthropy in Rhode Island by raising awareness and funds to support their work.”

Nicolato said the campaign was modeled after several other successful giving days in other parts of the country. If the campaign is successful, it will be the largest giving day in the state’s history.

“We know that Rhode Islanders want to help their neighbors. In a state as small as ours, we are all interconnected,” Nicolato said. “But knowing where or how to help isn’t always easy. 401Gives puts the opportunity to help right at our fingertips. It’s more than a day, it’s a movement.”