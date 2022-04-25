PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — United Way of Rhode Island is making more than $100,000 in grants available to nonprofit organizations in Olneyville and those whose work specifically serves the neighborhood.

The grants will be awarded for specific projects and programs, as well as for general support, in amounts of up to $20,000, according to United Way.

Those selected will be required to provide a plan that outlines ways to promote growth within their respective organizations. United Way said funding decisions are expected to be announced by mid-June.

The Olneyville Community Fund was established in 2008 and was created to help community-based organizations.

United Way will be hosting information sessions via Zoom on May 4 at 4 p.m. and May 5 at 10 a.m. Each session will last one hour.

The goal of the meetings with give those interested an overview of the Olneyville Community Fund and an explanation of the grant application platform and process, according to United Way.

Anyone interested in attending the Zoom sessions can RSVP by clicking here.