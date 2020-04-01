United Way’s 401Gives raises more than $463K for nonprofits in first few hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Since social distancing has become the new normal to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, nonprofits across Rhode Island need help more than ever.

April 1 is United Way’s 401Gives Day which supports the state’s nonprofit community.

Within the first few hours, the campaign had already raised more than $463,000 with much of the day still to come. As of 9:45 a.m., the total donations are the result of 2,659 gifts. This is nearly halfway to the goal to raise $1 million in a single day.

According to United Way, there are more than 410 Rhode Island organizations participating in the effort, which is conducted entirely online and through social media.

Visit the 401Gives website for more information or to donate.