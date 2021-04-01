United Way’s 401Gives raises more than $1M for nonprofits in first few hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — April 1 is United Way’s 401Gives Day which supports Rhode Island’s nonprofit community.

Within the first few hours, the campaign has raised more than $1 million with much of the day still to come. As of 10 a.m., the total donations are a total of more than 5,500 gifts.

This is more than halfway to the goal of raising $1.5 million in a single day.

“This has been a powerful display of everyone coming together to lift up our state’s nonprofit community, and there’s still so much of the day left,” United Way of R.I. President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said.

“The generosity that we’ve seen is really tremendous, and at the same time, not surprising,” she continued. “Rhode Islanders helping Rhode Islanders is truly what we do best.”

Donors met the Rhode Island Foundation’s challenge to match the first $50,000 in just over one minute, United Way said.

💙THIS IS INCREDIBLE!💛



3 hours later and we have already exceeded $1,000,000! We are so thankful to all of the Rhode Islanders who have contributed to this powerful day of giving.



Let's keep this going all day!



Visit https://t.co/kboVMTjzkA to give.#401Gives pic.twitter.com/WcQTtCFR4F — 401Gives (@401Gives) April 1, 2021

According to United Way, there are more than 430 organizations in the state participating in the effort, which is conducted entirely online and through social media.

Visit the 401Gives website for more information or to donate.

In 2020, 401Gives raised more than $1.3 million for 366 local nonprofits through a total of 13,377 donations.