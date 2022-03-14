NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After a donation drive hosted by Cardi’s Furniture had to turn cars away, company leaders said there is still a way to support the relief efforts in Ukraine.

Donations were accepted Saturday at the Cardi’s stores in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro, but locations hit capacity hours before the drive was scheduled to end.

In an email to 12 News, Peter Cardi said as as of Monday, the company did not have plans to hold an additional drive and would instead be concentrating on online donations.

“We are still asking all who have the ability to support the people of Ukraine, to donate at arpin-strong.org,” Cardi said.

Cardi said all of the donations, which filled approximately 18 trailers, will be sent in containers to Poland where they’ll then be distributed by humanitarian groups to Ukrainians in need.

The Seekonk Fire and Police Departments also had to cut their donation drive short due to the overwhelming community support.

David Sarlitto, who heads the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, said he’s never seen this much support for a relief effort than with the recent war in Ukraine.

“There’s almost a passion that’s coming through the register,” Sarlitto said.

He said for that reason, he’s not surprised the Cardi’s donation drive quickly got overwhelmed. Sarlitto stopped by one of the events on Saturday.

“The looks on the faces were the same that we were seeing in the stores,” he recalled. “People were holding these boxes and holding these bags, and it was almost their lifeline of support.”

According to Sarlitto, Ocean State Job Lot stores are taking monetary collections at registers, with the funds going toward much-needed medical supplies.

“We don’t sell that, but we do have access to those kinds of things. They’re not here, but they’re in another part of the country,” Sarlitto added. “But we have a truck. In fact, we have hundreds of trucks.”

Sarlitto said their first shipment already arrived in Ukraine. He said it takes different types of transportation to get the products close to the country, but making sure they get there safely has its own complications.

“Everything is a target,” Sarlitto said. “That’s a difficult thing for us to conceive. Because we usually ship into, while they might be troubled areas, nobody is shooting at us, in most cases.”

