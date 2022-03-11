EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Russian invasion has upended the lives of millions of Ukrainians, leaving the vast majority of them without homes or everyday living essentials.

Ania Zielinski, a South Kingstown resident and immigrant from Poland, tells 12 News that what’s happening overseas is hitting way too close to home.

In an effort to help, she started collecting donations on her front porch, and before she knew it her entire garage was filled with items for those in need.

“You just have to do your part, and this is my part. I thought it was going to be just an extension of my neighborhood it has exploded to the whole state,” Zielinski said.

Zielinski said a number of volunteers are coming to her house Saturday morning to load the donated items onto a truck so they can be delivered to Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, which is hosting a donation drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cardi’s is collecting donations at its locations in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro.

Anyone who wishes to participate is asked to donate one or more of the following:

Clothing

Underwear

Socks

Footwear

Towels

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Diapers

Wet wipes

Personal hygiene products

First-Aid items

Over-the-counter medicine

Non-perishable food items

Paper plates

Plastic cups

Plastic silverware

Toilet paper

Paper towels

The Seekonk Police and Fire Departments are also accepting donations through March 20.

For those who are looking to provide monetary donations, the United States Agency of International Development (USAID) has compiled a list of organizations that are stepping up to help Ukraine financially.

Know of any other local donation sites? Tell us about it!