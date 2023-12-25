EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Brightridge Club held their 8th annual Christmas Community Dinner event on Monday.

This event was hosted by Together for E.P.

Community leaders including Senator Robert Britto, Mayor Bob DaSilva and former state representative David Cicilline were all seen at the event.

One of the events organizers, Stephen Costa said there were over 100 volunteers and multiple donations that made this event possible.

“We are just here to feed everyone. If anybody needs some clothes, jackets, some toilet trees, some toys and a great big meal,” Stephen Costa.

After a hectic week for the city of East Providence, Costa said this event was a breath of fresh air.

“We’ve gone through a lot in East Providence lately, so doing this an seeing all these smiles when you go through, it’s great to see,” Costa said.