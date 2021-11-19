Thousands of Thanksgiving dinners go to those in need through 8th Annual Turkey Run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An army of volunteers fanned out around Providence, East Providence and Pawtucket on Friday to deliver roughly 3,500 turkeys and Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need.

Organizers of the 8th Annual “Turkey Run” say the event will help feed more than 22,000 people through nonprofit organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, the Salvation Army, Amos House, Family Services RI, the Greater Providence YMCA, and the East Providence Senior Center.

All of the food was donated by East Commerce Solutions, Inc. CEO Ed Medeiros and his wife Lisa run the event, which they say is the “largest single-day, private food distribution for area families in need.”

The Turkey Run fed about 1,000 people in its first year, and Medeiros said 2021 is its biggest year yet.

“You can’t say no when people are hungry,” he said. “We’re going to try to be there for, who knows? 25,000 next year? That means people are in need.”

Police officers from all three cities were on hand to provide an escort for the delivery vehicles. Medeiros thanked them, as well as their community partners, who together make the event possible.

“We cannot do this alone and it’s a community,” he said. “We come together as a bunch of people and do this for a lot of other people that you don’t even know. We’re all connected.”

“It’s Thanksgiving, so we’re giving thanks by helping other people,” Medeiros added. “That’s what it’s all about.”