The best Halloween displays of 2021 in RI, Mass.

BEWARE: Some displays are weather-dependent or have limited hours! Check the listings closely so your visit is a treat, not a trick!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s spooky season!

As the nights grow longer and colder, boos and ghouls of all ages will delight in seeing these bewitching displays.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve once again unearthed the best local haunts, light shows and tableaus in Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass.

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Halloween displays, share your photos of the spooktacular fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

WEST BAY

Spooky Sprague, 91 Sprague Avenue, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

New to the list is Anna Flanary’s display, and it has a special meaning this year. Not only is it family friendly, you can also bring your four-legged friend! The creepy display includes inflatables, animatronics and a fog machine. On Halloween night, Flanary opens her home to visitors — enter if you dare, you never know who you might meet! This year, she decorated for her brother, who would normally help with the display, but sadly died from COVID-19.

Rayhall Family Display, 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

Rayhall Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Rayhall Family is all about high-tech haunting. “We have decided to switch things up a bit and bring amazing, 3D video projection technology to our house,” Daniel Rayhall told 12 News. “While we won’t give away secrets, all we can say is you will be blown away!” The spooky spectacle features “Ghost Busters,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloween Dance Party,” and a special secret request that they had last year!! In addition to the kid-friendly show on the front of the house, this year they will offer a small walkthrough as well. Hidden behind a fence and through the backyard, those who want a little spook this Halloween season are in for a treat! The Rayhalls ask there to be no parking on Cavalcade Blvd, but instead urge everyone to park at the Family Tree School at the corner of Cavalcade and Warwick Ave and walk up. The show starts Oct. 1 and runs Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m. weather permitting. Follow them on Facebook here.

The Fazio’s Halloween House, 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

The Fazio’s Halloween House (Submitted photo)

The Fazio Family has been decorating their home for Halloween for the past 17 years. “We have so much fun,” Joe Fazio told 12 News. “What’s best is that the neighborhood looks forward to what we will be putting out every year.” Decorating is a family affair for the Fazios, and their West Warwick display includes many handmade props including a graveyard, funhouse and more. Each year they have regulars that stop by, and typically have hundreds of visitors on Halloween. “We have a blast and look forward to each year and start prepping months in advance to see what new props we can add, or what we can change up to keep people guessing what will happen,” Fazio said. The display is visible all day, but is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. starting the first week of October. Beware – on All Hallows Eve the Fazios add music and set out to scare brave trick-or-treaters! “Our whole family will be dressed and ready scare on Halloween!” Fazio said.

Haunt on Holmes, 74 Holmes Road, Warwick, RI

Haunt on Holmes (Submitted photo)

A coven of green witches around a bubbling cauldron. A creaky casket. Wailing ghosts. Lounging skeletons. This display is a classic Halloween haunt that’s sure to send a shiver up your spine. The folks behind this haunted yard have been decorating their Warwick house for four years. Mortal visitors of all ages are sure to enjoy this glowing spectacle of orange, purple and green. The display is lit nightly at sunset and stays on until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house and pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on Halloween, all the special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Andrew Lachapelle. Weather permitting, the display is lit every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Columbus Day weekend. “Being located in a cul-de-sac, will allow viewers to enjoy while maintaining social distancing,” Lachapelle said. “Halloween night may bring changes to how candy is distributed but the display will be in full motion regardless!”

The Warwick Neck Haunted Manor, 348 Warwick Neck Ave., Warwick, RI

Warwick Neck Manor (Submitted photo)

It’s not every day you see a three-story spider web, but this display has got you covered! In addition to the arachnophobia-inducing attraction, this display features skeletons, a graveyard and flying ghosts! The folks behind this display have been decorating for six years, in part because Halloween is their favorite holiday but also because they want to bring some spooky joy to their neighborhood. The display is lit nightly.

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

Hall Asylum (Submitted photo)

Danny Hall is back for year three of his thrilling display! This year his “CarnEvil” features even more clowns, a new tent and “The Wheel of Death.” The haunt opens October 1 and runs Thursday-Sunday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6:30-9:00 p.m. This year they’ll once again collect donations for the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund; last year they raised $2,500. Check out their Facebook page here.

Fred and Anthony’s Halloween Display, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

Terror Tunnel (Submitted photo)

The display 11 Lakecrest Circle gives new meaning to the term “dead end.” This walk-through yard haunt is put on by father and son duo Fred and Anthony, and is on a traffic-friendly cul-de-sac. As you enter their haunt, a path will take you through to see the “Butcher Chop,” scary scarecrows, toxic electrocution chamber and some other surprises. “Look for the secret path way that brings you out towards the werewolves, zombies and don’t forget Michael Myers,” Fred told 12 News. You’ll finish your spine-tingling journey in a hall of clowns filled with strobe lights, music and smoke machines. Each year Fred and Anthony collect donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter. The display is open starting Saturday, October 9, weather permitting. Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 6:30-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Twisted Seed, 61 Easton Ave., Warwick, RI

Twisted Seed (Submitted photo)

If you’re a Halloween fanatic who has spent any time in Warwick, you probably already know about Bob Caroll and Scott Knoll’s display, “The Twisted Seed.” It’s still an impressive haunt chock full of zombies, scarecrows and ghouls. Carroll has been decorating since 1999 and Knoll joined in about four years ago. The display is visible during the day but is best viewed after nightfall until 9 p.m.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. This year they added pixels to their tombstones and pumpkins. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights, and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 15, through Halloween! The show runs Sundays through Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m, weather permitting. Visit their website here and check them out on Facebook.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

North Street Haunting Grounds (Submitted photo)

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt “ghost pirates.” The Daniels has built a 40-foot life-size pirate ship. It stands 20-feet tall and features 12 skeletons. There’s a light show, new music and art. The haunt takes a lot of time to perfect, so Mike Daniels starts decorating in August. The display starts Oct. 2 and runs Thursdays and Sundays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m., weather permitting. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here.

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors (Submitted photo)

Halloween lovers won’t want to skip Cushing road this season. The Wolfenden family’s haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. Their animatronics have a limited run on Oct. 22-23 and 29-31, but starting on Oct. 22 through Halloween, the Wolfendens and their two neighbors will have plenty on display for drive-by viewing. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! Visit their Facebook page here.

Nightmare Dominion presents: Killer Carnival Yard Display, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Nightmare Dominion (Submitted photo)

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloys started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. This year, if clowns give you the creeps, you might want to stay far, far away. This Halloween the Malloys have created a “Pumpkin Cult” display that “brings to life an ancient society that has taken their love for Halloween to a dark, fanatical level. Beware!” Matt Molloy says he’s loved Halloween since he was a kid. “Finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Molloy told 12 News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display is lit up every night starting Oct. 8, weather permitting, but the best nights to go are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when the animatronics are on. Visit their Facebook page here.

Creepy Conifer Court, 10 Conifer Ct., Coventry, RI

When the sun sets, the Giroux Driveway comes to life. For the last six years Daniel has slowly been designing and tweaking his display. He started with a few pieces and has been building it into a ghoulish army of ghosts, wolves, zombies and clowns. Lightning, fog machines, graves and clowns surround you as you descend down a 150-foot driveway ending with a photo booth that you can take pictures in to remember the night. This display is available to view nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Higham House, 102 Randall Street, Cranston, RI

Higham House (Submitted photo)

The Highams have been turning their Randall Street home into a haunted house for the past seven years. Randy Higham and his nephew Michael set it up every September. Though it takes just a few days to complete, the Highams’ display is delightfully spooky, and features classic Halloween staples like skeletons, ghosts, witches and pumpkins. “There are never enough decorations for the Higham house!” Randy said. The display is visible during the day and lit nightly, weather permitting.

Oxford Street Haunt, 176 Oxford Street, Cranston, RI

Oxford Street Haunt (Submitted photo)

The Cataldos have been decorating their Cranston home since 2013, filling their yard with garish ghouls, a haunted cemetery and a fortune-telling witch. “I love to decorate,” Cara Cataldo told 12 News. “It just makes you feel good. We have had people stop and take selfies at our display. When there is so much craziness going on everywhere decorating for the holidays just makes things feel normal again.” If you’re looking for a classic display this one’s for you — it even features a fog machine on select nights, including Halloween! “Every year we try to add to it to make it a little more spooktacular,” Cataldo said. “It adds a little bit of fun to enjoy during this very challenging year.” The display is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Last House on Locust, 8 Locust Ct. Narragansett, RI

The Last House on Locust (Submitted photo)

The Last House on Locust is in their second year at their new location on 8 Locust Ct. in Narragansett, RI. The folks behind this display turn their front yard into a cemetery scene with more than 20 animatronics, numerous tombstones and a haunted orchard/pumpkin patch around back. Guests can walk the yard “at their own risk” with lighted lanterns that will be provided to them, or they can drive up to view in their vehicle. “We will be serving our annual treats of hot apple cider and pumpkin donuts to our guests, and of course, our copious amounts of candy on Halloween!” Donna Humphries told 12 News. The Humphries ask that people arrive by foot or park on the nearby side street and walk over, and please be respectful of the neighbors with traffic and privacy. This is a nice opportunity to enjoy some family time and great photo opportunities! The Humphries will be accepting donations of pet supplies for FOHARI, Friends of Homeless Animals Rhode Island. The haunt has a limited run: October 28th, 29th 30th and 31st from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m weather permitting. Follow them on Facebook.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Thru Display and Spooktacular Musical Light Show, 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

Submitted photos

If you’re a fan of inflatables, this one’s for you! Anthony Gemma is going even bigger this year, lining his long driveway with lots of spooky characters. He encourages witches and warlocks of all ages to come take a look! Don’t be a scaredy cat: Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to take in the scene. “Basically you have 700 feet of display driving in, and 700 feet of display driving out,” he said. They even plan to have a “drive thru” for candy on Halloween! The display is lit from sunset until 11 p.m. nightly, barring severe weather.

The Raven, Nooseneck Hill Road, Exeter, RI

It’s a howling good time at this Nooseneck Hill Road home! The folks behind this haunt have been collecting life-size Halloween props for more than 13 years. In addition to their life-size figures, the display turns into a haunted disco of sorts at nightfall, with lasers and black lights, spiderwebs and fog machines.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

Giroux Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange all October long, and they’ve become widely known for their dazzling holiday displays. Their festive Halloween light show includes large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and twinkle lights that blink in time to spooky music. This year they’ve got some new inflatables including a 9-foot-tall Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” They’ll host their signature block party on Halloween night with a live DJ and expect 500 trick-or-treaters! The family-friendly display will be on each night from 6-9 p.m. starting on Oct 2. Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But come October, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. This year there will be an alien encounter added to the traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts. The family says there will also be signs encouraging social distancing and mask-wearing.

Stawicki Spooktacular, 111 Allerton Ave., East Providence, RI

Stawicki Spooktacular (Submitted photo)

The Stawicki family loves Halloween, especially when they get to see young ghouls and goblins react their to their display. The family has been putting up their graveyard haunt for 16 years and adds to it annually. “We spend many hours making most of our decorations to try to make them look as realistic as possible,” Wendy Stawicki told 12 News. The display is family-friendly and fun for all ages. It includes a cemetery scene which is visible day or night, seven days a week. The lights come on each night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. starting the second weekend of October.

NORTHWEST

The Spook on Stella, 9 Stella Drive, North Providence, RI

(Submitted photo)

For the folks at this Stella Drive haunt, it’s all about family fun and putting smiles on kids’ faces. “We don’t have many kids in the neighborhood but on Halloween they all come down my street and it’s pure excitement!” Melanie Rosario told 12 News. This fun and festive display features multiple oversize inflatables like Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and a towering terrifying clown. The display is lit nightly from 6:30 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Nightmare at the St. Pierre’s, 1333 Douglas Ave., North Providence, RI

Nightmare at the St. Pierre’s (Submitted photo)

Dixie St. Pierre has been turning her home into a haunted hideaway for more than 11 years. “We were so bummed that COVID ruined last year and we are very excited to see all the kids this year!” Dixie told 12 News. “Decorating brings me joy and this year we all need some happiness!” The spooky display includes witches, vampires, skeletons and ghosts. It’s lit up every night through November 1.

Spooky Cemetery, 114 Greenville Road North Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

The folks behind this haunt have been decorating for six years. Their inspiration? Festive flicks like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.” This family-friendly display even features some of the characters from the popular Disney movies (although the Sanderson Sisters are six feet under)! Be sure to admire their handmade, 11-foot-tall Jack Skellington! The display is lit nightly from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares (Submitted photo)

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 18 years and it’s a popular spot on All Hallows Eve. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

Perfetto Family Display, Hopkins Ave., Johnston, RI

The Perfetto Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Perfettos love Halloween! This is their second year decorating, but they hope to continue to do so for many years. “We have been preparing all year to add to our display,” Aaron Perfetto told 12 News. This year’s display features the “Lost Souls Cemetery,” alongside a petrifying pumpkin patch. Two 12-foot-skeletons watch over a frightening field of zombies and skeletons, and other ghouls and horrors. Some of your old favorites will make special guest appearances, including Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers. This haunt on Hopkins is lit from 7-10 p.m. nightly.

Kyle’s Halloween Haunt, 20 Berclay Street, Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

The mastermind behind this haunted house is only a teen, but he decorates like a pro. This is Kyle Iannuccillo’s fourth year decorating and each year he saves up to buy new things to add. “I love skeletons, so I have gotten a skeleton horse as well as five more skeletons,” Kyle said. The display also includes multiple tableaus like a cemetery, a clown scene and a spider. “I love the holidays and the way I express that is by ‘decking the halls’ and decorating every single spot in the house as well as outside,” he said. The display is light nightly at dusk.

Lavergne Family Display, 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

Lavergne Family Halloween (Submitted photo)

Singing ghosts, scary creatures and a story telling jack-o’-lantern are the stars of this Halloween display in Burrillville. This is the third year the Lavergne family has done a 3D projection show on the exterior of their home. They also do a show at Christmas! The family promises their show is ghoulishly good, and is sure to be enjoyed by little pumpkins and old souls alike. Visitors can listen to the music on their car radios by tuning to 101.9 FM. The show runs multiple times every night from 7 to 9:30 p.m. until Halloween.

The First House on Second Road, 8 Second Rd., Chepachet, RI

The First House on Second Road (Submitted photo)

Christopher Carlow doesn’t mess around when it comes to Halloween. It’s his ninth year decorating his Chepachet home and most of the display is handcrafted. The display at First House on Second Road is filled with creepy sculptures, including Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT,” zombies, demons, a scarecrow, a pumpkin man, a grim reaper and Frankenstein. “It is a little creepy [and] scary, but most kids love it,” Carlow said. “Minimal gore, and no one jumping out screaming or anything!” The haunt runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 8. Visit their Facebook page here.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

(Submitted photo)

Roll your hearse down to the Saran’s haunted house and you’ll be greeted by a warm purple glow! This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, lots of lights and handmade characters from “Peanuts” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The display is lit nightly from dusk until about midnight, weather permitting.

The Magical Land of Oz, 14 Red Wing Trail, Smithfield, RI

The Magical Land of OZ (Submitted photo)

Head to 14 Red Wing Trail and you’ll find yourself saying, “Toto, we’re not in Smithfield anymore!” Every year since 1997, Dave Keene has been transforming his front yard into “Oz,” complete with characters from the beloved L. Frank Baum story. Keene makes all of the elements by hand with help from his friend Mark Smith. This year he’s added new trees and wizards. The display runs nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. and is perfect for munchkins! On Halloween, Keene adds music and a fog machine.

The Grave(l) Yard, 128 School Street, North Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

New to the list this year is the Grave(l) Yard! The family-friendly haunt features lights, characters and a — you guessed it — a 50-foot cemetery. “I started decorating for indoor Halloween parties almost 20 years ago,” Billy Gravel explained. “When I moved to my new house, I brought what I learned [outside] to my front yard. I have absolutely always loved Halloween and actually met my beautiful wife at a Halloween party, making it that much more special.” The display is visible from sundown to 10 p.m. nightly.

BLACKSTONE VALLEY

Labbe’s Lights, 296 Angell Road, Lincoln, RI

(Submitted video)

Mark and Christine Labbe along with their son Christian have been decorating their home for well over 20 years. “We feel that it is more important than ever to have a Halloween display for our neighborhood children to enjoy,” Mark told 12 News in an email. The haunt includes inflatables, animatronics, smoke machines, lighting, a casket and two real, full-size decorated trucks. “We will be adding a full sized Cadillac Hearse with a real coffin to the display this year as well as some other nice upgrades” Mark said. The Labbe’s display is lit nightly from dusk to 8:30 p.m.

The Manson Mansion, 149 Rowe Ave., Pawtucket, RI

Manson Mansion (Submitted photo)

Halloween is Leslie and Rick’s absolute favorite holiday. This year, they’re expanding their yard display and converting their garage into a haunted carnival. They’ve even adding more animatronics! “We love the summer, we love our home and our backyard and entertaining, but the moment it starts coming to an end we go right into Halloween,” Leslie told 12 News. “We already are having our neighbors look forward to seeing the set up of our yard. We can’t wait to show you and everyone our new set up.” The display includes different scenes with props and animatronics, music, projection screens, more fog machines and more. The display begins the first weekend of October is lit weeknights from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

MASSACHUSETTS

CLAUDE-O-WEEN, 260 Copley Drive, Taunton, MA

Claude-O-Ween (Sumitted photo)

“Claude-O-Ween” is named after its creator, Claude, who’s had a passion for Halloween his entire life. He’s been creating this classic Halloween display with his sons since 2010. It offers something for everyone: scary props on one side for adults, and a more festive, fun display for kids on the other. The haunt is lit nightly at 6 p.m.

Hills Halloween Display, 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, MA

Hills Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Hills are known for decking their halls at Christmastime, but they also pull out all the stops for Halloween. “We do it because I was raised with decorating for every holiday, inside and out!” explained Nicole Hill. “Halloween is a huge holiday for my parents, they go all out so I definitely get it from them.” Starting Somerset yard glows purple and orange nightly beginning Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., and features a graveyard full of the undead and a table of monsters. The Hills’ Christmas display helps support local charities, and their Halloween display is community-minded, too. “With our light display, people can drive by and not leave their cars so they can celebrate the holiday safely,” Hill said. “We just want to bring a little ‘spook’ to people’s lives and give them something to look forward to.”

Halloween Spectacular on Cotton Candy Lane, Dartmouth, MA

(Submitted photo)

Jordan Paiva is going all out for Halloween this year, hosting a “Halloween spectacular” with music and dancing at his decked out home. It’s his second year doing it, and last year people flocked to do the monster mash on Cotton Candy Lane. Paiva said, “The entire house is covered in Halloween decorations from top to bottom. From Frankenstein to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ [and] Disney characters including the Sanderson Sisters.” The display is lit nightly (weather-permitting) from 6 to 10. The dance party and light show run on select dates: Oct. 3, 6, 13, 20, 24 and 27 at 7 p.m. For more information visit his Facebook page.

Stonewall Manor, 10 Stonewall Ave., Dartmouth, MA

Stonewall Manor (Submitted photo)

A fan told 12 News about Stonewall Manor, and we’re glad she did. Aaron Cadieux has been decorating since 2008, and each year he adds something new. “I decorate because Halloween has always been my favorite holiday,” Cadieux said. “Growing up, I always wanted my own house so that I could do an elaborate Halloween display. There used to be one on Main St. in Acushnet that always wowed me as a kid. I think that house planted the seed.” That seed has grown into a haunt that includes multiple life-sized characters like a coven of witches around a cauldron and the Grim Reaper. The display is lit from dusk to midnight every night until Halloween, weather permitting.

Halloween Town, 93 Westside Ave., North Attleboro, MA

(Submitted photo)

The folks at this North Attleboro haunt have been decorating for the past four years, and each year it gets bigger and better. “We decorate because we love Halloween and we enjoy spreading joy to others who love Halloween just as much as us,” Jessica Sweeney told 12 News. This year their display features characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” like a 10-foot-tall Oogie Boogie and a cemetery with the Pumpkin King himself. The display is visible all day, but is best viewed after dark.

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

(Submitted photo)

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past six years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about four hours each night. On Halloween, beware! “My brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told 12 News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told 12 News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than seven years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Boneyard, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeleton Scenes (Submittedphoto)

Skeletons doing yoga? How about walking the dog? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past seven years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another “scene” to their boneyard — this year, it’s a “Hocus Pocus” tableau! The family-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! “During these uncertain times it’s the safest way to celebrate my most favorite holiday with others, and who couldn’t use a little break from reality?” said Michelle Almeida. The display is visible all day and is lit at night. It runs through Oct. 31