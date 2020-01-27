Summer’s coming: RI DEM looking for lifeguards, park rangers, other summer workers

(WPRI) — Don’t let the date on the calendar fool you. Summer will be here before we know it, and the Department of Environmental Management said it’s getting ready.

The state agency announced Monday it has launched its 2020 recruitment drive for lifeguards, park rangers, and other key positions needed to staff Rhode Island state beaches, parks, and campgrounds.

Every year, the DEM said it hires between 400 and 450 “seasonals.”

Lifeguard Positions

DEM said it is recruiting qualified lifeguards at beaches, parks, and campgrounds. Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including saltwater beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Scarborough, non-surf beaches such as Goddard, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Flexible, 20-hour workweeks are available for lifeguard positions at some of the busiest swimming areas. Hourly rates for lifeguards were raised in 2019 and range from $13.25 to $16.25 an hour, based on location and position level. All lifeguard candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR including infant, child, and adult.

Park Ranger Positions

DEM said it is also seeking park rangers and facilities attendants to work at recreational sites across the state. Park rangers give directions to beach-goers and park users, help with crowd control, provide security checks for facilities, and are the first responders in the event of an emergency. Hourly rates for park rangers range from $10.50 to $11.60. Applicants for facilities attendant and park ranger level I must be 16 years of age or older, and applicants to park ranger positions at levels II and III must be 18 years of age or older.

More information

For a complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and to apply, visit www.riparks.com/employment. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. Applications must be completed online. The DEM said Paper applications will not be accepted.