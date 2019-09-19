State House goes for gold to support children with cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The dome of the Rhode Island State House is being lit up in gold each night this week to salute and support children in Southern New England who are battling cancer.

Gov. Gina Raimondo hosted a reception Thursday morning at the State House for Ambassadors for Life, 35 children who were awarded Ambassador Medals by The Tomorrow Fund, the nonprofit that provides support to children with cancer and their families.

Among the new ambassadors was Scarlett Klawitter, 2, of Attleboro. Her mother Jennifer said when Scarlett was 12 months old, she was diagnosed with juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma (JPA), a rare childhood brain tumor. The girl had gone from walking to not being able to sit up. An MRI found the brain tumor.

The Klawitter family.

Luckily, doctors were able to remove the tumor entirely and Scarlett won’t need chemotherapy. Instead, she’ll just have to keep having regular MRI scans until she’s 10 years old, her mother said.

And The Tomorrow Fund is getting the family’s gratitude: “Today is amazing for us as a family,” Jennifer said. “To acknowledge them for everything that we went through and then acknowledgment of her disease as well, because it’s very rare. There’s not a lot of research on it.”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The State House dome will remain gold through Saturday night.

Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.

