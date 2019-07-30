Stars hit the links for 8th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The 8th Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic continued Tuesday with a golf outing at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk.

The star-studded field included athletes such as Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Julius “Dr. J” Erving; comedians such as Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Tucker and George Lopez; and musicians such as Smokey Robinson and, of course, Grammy-winning singer and Rhode Island native Jeffrey Osbourne. See a full list »

The festivities got underway Sunday night with the All-Star Comedy Explosion at Twin River and continued with Monday night’s Red Carpet Welcome Reception, which also included live entertainment and auctions.

This year’s classic also saw the return of the Hand Me the Mic talent search, in which local youth ages 13-19 could compete for a chance to win $10,000.

The event will wrap up with the Charity Champions Dinner Gala at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ledgemont clubhouse, featuring live music from Osborne and his talented friends.

Since its inception, the classic has raised more than $1 million for local nonprofits.

