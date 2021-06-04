Special Olympics RI kicks off another year of virtual summer games

The Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics Rhode Island’s 2021 Virtual Summer Games begins at 7 p.m.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the second year in a row, Special Olympics Rhode Island’s State Summer Games are being held virtually.

But Dennis DeJesus, the head of Special Olympics Rhode Island, tells 12 News there will still be plenty of opportunities for athletes to safely compete.

No events are being held at the University of Rhode Island this year, however, there will be some live sporting events at the Special Olympics Rhode Island’s headquarters in Smithfield.

DeJesus said planning for the State Summer Games is a 12-month process. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, he said there was no way they’d be able to confidently organize an in-person event.

The virtual games begin Friday night with a downsized Opening Ceremony led by 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo.

The Opening Ceremony will include the Parade of Athletes, Torch Run and a variety of guest speakers. After that, athletes will take part in a virtual dance party.

Special Olympics Rhode Island set up a special memorial wall to honor the athletes who have passed away over the past couple of years.

The competitions are scheduled to take place from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

