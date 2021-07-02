Some fireworks displays postponed due to rainy forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Fourth of July celebrations planned for Saturday have been pushed back due to the potential for inclement weather.

Pawtucket, Warwick and New Bedford are among the communities that have decided to make use of their rain dates after seeing the forecast, which calls for unseasonably cold and unsettled weather, with on-and-off showers throughout the day.

New Bedford, Pawtucket, East Providence and Woonsocket will instead set off their fireworks on Monday, July 5, while Warwick plans to hold its display on the Fourth of July itself and Smithfield pushed theirs back to Friday, July 9.

Glocester’s Ancients and Horribles Parade will be held as planned on Saturday, but Friday night’s music and fireworks have been postponed until Saturday, July 10.

With fireworks displays making a return after being canceled last year, fire officials are urging people to leave it to the professionals and attend one of these events rather than set them off at home.

In Massachusetts, all types of fireworks are illegal for the general public, while in Rhode Island, only ground-based and hand-held sparkling devices are permitted.