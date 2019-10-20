‘Shipyard Shindig’ benefits North Kingstown businesses destroyed by fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — On Sept. 10, a devastating fire broke out at Wickford Shipyard Marina in North Kingstown.

The building that housed Coastal Ironworks and the George W. Zachorne Jr. and Sons shipbuilding and repair shop.

Happening Now: Hundreds of people are expected at Duffy’s Tavern in North Kingstown to benefit two local businesses destroyed during September’s fire at Wickford Shipyard. Posted by WPRI 12 on Sunday, October 20, 2019

With both bussinesses suffering a significant loss, the Wickford community hosted a benefit called the “Shipyard Shindig.”

Carrie Kolb, one of the event organizers fo the event told Eyewitness News, she expected around 300 to attend.

She also said putting on the event was a community effort.

According to Kolb, between the venue, food and raffle prizes – the event raised more than $20,000.

“We have at least 10 different restaurants donating and we have over 100 raffle prizes,” she said.

The money raised will be divided between three families – George Zachorne, Dominic Zachorne and Rob Winters.

Kolb said she and two other Wickford shops knew they had to jump in and help.

“Everyone said, ‘yes!’ We asked and they gave. Then they said, ‘What else can we do?’ It’s been a heartwarming experience to know that even in a tough situation people are willing to help,” Kolb said.

Kolb says anyone who couldn’t make it and would like to help, can donate to their GoFundMe page.