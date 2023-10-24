Rhode Islanders can once again help families in need with this year’s Scouting for Food drive.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, local Boy Scouts of America will be going door to door, hanging flyers asking for donations of nonperishable food items. The following Saturday, Nov. 4, the Scouts will return to pick up the donations and deliver them to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Donations can also be dropped off at sites around Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and monetary donations can be made on the food bank’s website.

Each year, Scouts in our community collect as much as 200,000 pounds of food to help our neighbors in need.

WPRI 12 & FOX Providence are proud media partners of the annual Scouting for Food Drive.