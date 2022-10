Scouting for Food is back for another year to help those in need.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, local Boy Scouts of America will be out delivering door hangers seeking donations of nonperishable food items. Then, they’ll return a week later on Saturday, Nov. 5, to collect the donations which will be brought to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Donations can also be dropped off at sites around Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and food can be purchased online through the food bank’s website.