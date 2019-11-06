Scouting For Food drive collects 190K+ pounds of donations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After walking door-to-door through neighborhoods across the state, boy scouts in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut ended up collecting more than 190,000 pounds of food during the 32nd annual Scouting For Food drive.

On Nov. 2, 200 Scouting Packs and Troops collected canned goods and non-perishable donations for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and other local food pantries.

Of the donations collected, 33,000 pounds of food came from Ocean State Job Lot.

“Scouting for Food brings the community together to help our neighbors in need,” Scouting For Food Chairman Carl Papino said.

Last year, the Scouting For Food drive collected more than 270,000 pounds of donations.

“This opportunity helped scouts learn the importance of assisting people in need, and offered the chance for everybody to partake in the spirit of generosity,” Papino said.

For anyone who missed the food drive, donations will still be accepted anytime at any local food pantry or at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence.

Donations can also be dropped off at one of two Scout Shops:

West Bay Scout Shop: 1276 Bald Hill Road in Warwick, Rhode Island

East Bay Scout Shop: 79 Swansea Mall Drive in Swansea, Massachusetts

Monetary donations can also be made on the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s website.

WPRI 12, Fox Providence and the CW Providence are proud sponsors of the annual Scouting For Food drive.