EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is near, and officials are reminding people to use caution when decorating for a party or going out trick-or-treating.
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says pumpkin carving is the leading cause of Halloween-related injuries.
12 News spoke with State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey who offered some safety tips to keep in mind for all aspects of Halloween.
Decorations
- Avoid letting children carve pumpkins. Leave that to an adult. Also, use carving tools rather than kitchen knives.
- Use battery-powered tea lights or glow sticks in your jack o’lantern instead of a candle.
- Keep decorations such as cornstalks, crepe paper, and others away from any heat source.
Costumes
- Use bright colors or reflective tape
- Ensure all parts are labeled flame retardant
- Costumes should not have trailing material or long tails that could cause one to fall
- Objects such as swords and devil’s forks should be made of soft material
- If wearing a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough to see through clearly
- Wear sturdy shoes and temperature-appropriate clothing under costumes
Trick-Or-Treating
- Smaller children should always be with an adult and it’s best to go out earlier in the evening
- Know the neighborhoods your children will be in
- Avoid areas that are not comfortable
- Have children stay in a group
- Give them a curfew and a phone to use, if necessary
- Cross at street corners and never between parked cars
- Never accept a ride in a car or go inside someone’s home that you don’t know
- Only approach homes that have outside lights on
- Adults should check bags of candy before consumption
Halloween this year falls on a Monday, which means many people will be commuting home from work and errands.
With sunset now occurring before 6 p.m., it’s important to know your surroundings and to be mindful that trick-or-treaters will be sharing the roads.
Use caution and lower your speeds while driving, especially in residential neighborhoods.
For more safety tips, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services website.