EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is near, and officials are reminding people to use caution when decorating for a party or going out trick-or-treating.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says pumpkin carving is the leading cause of Halloween-related injuries.

12 News spoke with State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey who offered some safety tips to keep in mind for all aspects of Halloween.

Decorations

Avoid letting children carve pumpkins. Leave that to an adult. Also, use carving tools rather than kitchen knives.

Use battery-powered tea lights or glow sticks in your jack o’lantern instead of a candle.

Keep decorations such as cornstalks, crepe paper, and others away from any heat source.

Costumes

Use bright colors or reflective tape

Ensure all parts are labeled flame retardant

Costumes should not have trailing material or long tails that could cause one to fall

Objects such as swords and devil’s forks should be made of soft material

If wearing a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough to see through clearly

Wear sturdy shoes and temperature-appropriate clothing under costumes

Trick-Or-Treating

Smaller children should always be with an adult and it’s best to go out earlier in the evening

Know the neighborhoods your children will be in

Avoid areas that are not comfortable

Have children stay in a group

Give them a curfew and a phone to use, if necessary

Cross at street corners and never between parked cars

Never accept a ride in a car or go inside someone’s home that you don’t know

Only approach homes that have outside lights on

Adults should check bags of candy before consumption

Halloween this year falls on a Monday, which means many people will be commuting home from work and errands.

With sunset now occurring before 6 p.m., it’s important to know your surroundings and to be mindful that trick-or-treaters will be sharing the roads.

Use caution and lower your speeds while driving, especially in residential neighborhoods.

For more safety tips, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services website.