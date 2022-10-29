EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is near, and officials are reminding people to use caution when decorating for a party or going out trick-or-treating.

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says pumpkin carving is the leading cause of Halloween-related injuries.

12 News spoke with State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey who offered some safety tips to keep in mind for all aspects of Halloween.

Decorations

  • Avoid letting children carve pumpkins. Leave that to an adult. Also, use carving tools rather than kitchen knives.
  • Use battery-powered tea lights or glow sticks in your jack o’lantern instead of a candle.
  • Keep decorations such as cornstalks, crepe paper, and others away from any heat source.

Costumes

  • Use bright colors or reflective tape
  • Ensure all parts are labeled flame retardant
  • Costumes should not have trailing material or long tails that could cause one to fall
  • Objects such as swords and devil’s forks should be made of soft material
  • If wearing a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough to see through clearly
  • Wear sturdy shoes and temperature-appropriate clothing under costumes

Trick-Or-Treating

  • Smaller children should always be with an adult and it’s best to go out earlier in the evening
  • Know the neighborhoods your children will be in
  • Avoid areas that are not comfortable
  • Have children stay in a group
  • Give them a curfew and a phone to use, if necessary
  • Cross at street corners and never between parked cars
  • Never accept a ride in a car or go inside someone’s home that you don’t know
  • Only approach homes that have outside lights on
  • Adults should check bags of candy before consumption

Halloween this year falls on a Monday, which means many people will be commuting home from work and errands.

With sunset now occurring before 6 p.m., it’s important to know your surroundings and to be mindful that trick-or-treaters will be sharing the roads.

Use caution and lower your speeds while driving, especially in residential neighborhoods.

For more safety tips, visit the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services website.