Road race held to benefit The Make-A-Wish Foundation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people laced up their shoes Saturday morning for a road race to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Inaugural University Orthopedics 5K was held in East Providence, with more than 300 runners and walkers taking part.

One of the speakers at the event was Marilena, a Make-A-Wish parent. Her daughter’s wish to go to Australia was granted this year by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

After the race, participants were able to enjoy several other events, including a post-race vendor market, with local cuisine, a children’s face painter and a raffle that included prizes from the New England Revolution, Pawtucket PawSox, Josh Groban concert tickets, gift cards from local restaurants and vendors and more.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello was an emcee at the race.

All proceeds from the raffle and event will be donated to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.