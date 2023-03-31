EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two dozen rabbits are in search of their forever homes.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) rescued 20 rabbits from a Cranston apartment earlier this month. The neglected rabbits were found in dog crates stacked on top of one another.

The rabbits were living in deplorable conditions and the majority of them needed immediate veterinary care, according to the RISPCA.

Now that most of the rabbits are healthy, the RISPCA is hosting an adoption and education event this weekend.

“The RISPCA strives to be a resource for anyone considering adopting a rabbit at any point in the year, but felt it was crucial this year as shelters across the state are seeing an uptick in ‘small animal’ relinquishments,” the RISPCA said.

Easter is also coming up, which is when rabbits are typically given as gifts, according to the RISPCA.

For those who want to attend the adoption event but aren’t ready to own a live pet, the RISPCA is offering stuffed toy rabbits “for adoption.” The toys, which come with their own adoption certificates, will be available in exchange for a $10 donation.

The adoption and education event will be held at Rumford Pet Express in East Providence this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.