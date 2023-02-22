RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is looking for new homes for a large number of guinea pigs.

RISPCA announced Wednesday that it took in nearly 30 guinea pigs of different ages, genders and conditions from a single residence, and several of them have since given birth.

The agency is looking for short-term foster homes for the critters that need socialization, as well as long-term homes for those that are medically cleared.

RISPCA will host “Pigapalooza” at Rumford Pet Express in East Providence on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested in adopting or fostering guinea pigs can stop by to learn more.