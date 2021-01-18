RI to celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

(WPRI) — As the nation honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., several events are planned across Rhode Island on Monday to pay tribute to the civil rights icon.

Pawtucket will be hosting a “service day” in honor of the work Dr. King has done. The city says his “dedication to service and community is an example to all of us to how we should serve our community especially during the pandemic.”

A small speaking program will be available on the Pawtucket Mayor’s Office Facebook page. They will also be giving out more than 20,000 free masks for residents.

In Providence, a virtual event including skits and interactive activities will be held, sponsored by the Providence Children’s Museum.

To close out the day, the state’s holiday commission will be hosting its annual celebration at 7 p.m. on Capitol TV.