RI to celebrate legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — As the nation honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., several events are planned across Rhode Island on Monday to pay tribute to the civil rights icon.

Pawtucket will be hosting a “service day” in honor of the work Dr. King has done. The city says his “dedication to service and community is an example to all of us to how we should serve our community especially during the pandemic.”

A small speaking program will be available on the Pawtucket Mayor’s Office Facebook page. They will also be giving out more than 20,000 free masks for residents.

In Providence, a virtual event including skits and interactive activities will be held, sponsored by the Providence Children’s Museum.

To close out the day, the state’s holiday commission will be hosting its annual celebration at 7 p.m. on Capitol TV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community