RI State Police to run virtual Boston Marathon for charity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though the Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, it’s not stopping some from running.

Rhode Island State Police announced Thursday that members of the RISP Marathon Team will run a virtual Boston Marathon on Sept. 14 to raise money for Cops for Kids with Cancer.

Two veteran marathoners, Sgt. Peter Cambio and Trooper Roupen Bastajian, will run 26.2 miles starting at 7:30 a.m. from state police headquarters in North Scituate to the Hope Valley Barracks.

Spectators will be able to follow their progress through the R.I. State Police Facebook and Instagram pages.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to support Cops for Kids with Cancer again this year,” Col. James Manni said. “When our Troopers run the marathon in Boston each year, we’ve been able to help Rhode Island families who have a child with cancer. This year the route is different, but our commitment and the importance of the cause remain the same.”

Rhode Island state troopers have participated in the Boston Marathon for the last 18 years and this is the eighth year they will run in support of Cops for Kids with Cancer.

The nonprofit provides assistance to families faced with the challenge of caring for a child with cancer.

The troopers are also dedicating this year’s run to Mass. State Police Lt. William Coulter, an avid marathon runner and supporter of Cops for Kids with Cancer who died last year.

The RISP Marathon Team has already raised more than $12,000 toward its $15,000 goal and hopes to raise the rest through donations and selling T-shirts and patches.

To purchase a T-shirt or patch in support of the 2020 Marathon Team, can contact Trooper Amy Jackman at (401) 444-1064 or amy.jackman@risp.gov.